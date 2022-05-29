Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Price Target at €60.04

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.23 ($63.01).

VNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($64.04) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

ETR:VNA traded up €1.51 ($1.61) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €35.57 ($37.84). 2,850,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of €38.57 and a 200 day moving average of €45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €31.76 ($33.79) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($64.85).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

