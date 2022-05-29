Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Plans $0.41 Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
NASDAQ BPYPP opened at $22.17 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.66.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
