Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Plans $0.41 Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ BPYPP opened at $22.17 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

