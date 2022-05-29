Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.81. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $285,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $481,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,464 shares of company stock valued at $503,252 and have sold 23,048 shares valued at $426,504. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. State Street Corp grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 16.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

