Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BZZUY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($35.11) to €29.00 ($30.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.83) to €18.00 ($19.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.50 ($20.74) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $9.56 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

