Calix (NYSE:CALX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calix by 553.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

