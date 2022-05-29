Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Camping World reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 696,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,477. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Camping World by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

