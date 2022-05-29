Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$92.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.22.

BNS stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,830,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,634,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,499 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

