Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Canada Goose also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.51–$0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. 770,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Canada Goose by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Canada Goose by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 794.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

