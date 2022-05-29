Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Issues Earnings Results

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22), Briefing.com reports. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 16,635,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,255. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.40.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

