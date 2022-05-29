CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Position Boosted by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. CarGurus accounts for about 5.8% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $162,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of CARG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 884,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,198. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

