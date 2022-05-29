CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.82 Million

Analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) to announce $68.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.10 million. CarLotz posted sales of $50.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $287.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $294.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $321.18 million, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $340.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

LOTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

NASDAQ LOTZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. 2,096,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 6,899,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 285,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 144,522 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 32.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 325,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

