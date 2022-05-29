Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 1,506 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $9,032,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 16,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,467,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,144 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

F traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $13.63. 54,195,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,467,392. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

