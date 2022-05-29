Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,492,000 after buying an additional 509,015 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,081,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,485,000 after buying an additional 100,046 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435,350 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,123,000 after buying an additional 1,459,796 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.32.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 5,711,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.