Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 577 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,404,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,359. The firm has a market cap of $265.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.98.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

