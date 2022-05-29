Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

FNDX traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $56.90. 445,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $60.29.

