Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,740,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.17. 52,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,582. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $176.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.58.

