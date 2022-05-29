Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,032,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,644,393. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17.

