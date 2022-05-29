Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $341,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 209,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $12.60 on Friday, reaching $304.15. 2,759,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,498. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average of $339.56.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

