Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,201. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33.

