Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 807 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,435,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899,018. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

