Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 9,118 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.20. 2,409,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.