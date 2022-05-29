Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.76. 5,715,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.44.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

