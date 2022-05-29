Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 565 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.41. 729,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.98 and its 200-day moving average is $211.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.