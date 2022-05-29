Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,627 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Celanese worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.81.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

