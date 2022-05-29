Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 15th

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Century Communities has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $20.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.
CCS opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $228,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $482,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.
About Century Communities (Get Rating)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Communities (CCS)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.