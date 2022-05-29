Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 15th

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $20.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

CCS opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $228,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $482,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

