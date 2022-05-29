Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$8.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.71. The firm has a market cap of C$906.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

