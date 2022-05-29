Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.67 and the lowest is $2.87. Chesapeake Energy reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.54 to $16.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $22.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

CHK traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $103.15. 1,485,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,872. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $103.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

