Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CPKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.