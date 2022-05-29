Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $16.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS PPRQF remained flat at $$11.60 on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

