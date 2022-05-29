Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Up 81.3% in May

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 39,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,766. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $7,372,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 78.0% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 487.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 121,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $3,761,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

