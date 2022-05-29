Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Plans Dividend of GBX 17.30

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The firm has a market cap of £154.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01. Churchill China has a 52 week low of GBX 1,300 ($16.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,050 ($25.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,422.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,588.46.
Churchill China Company Profile (Get Rating)
