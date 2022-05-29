Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $300.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $265.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.84.

CI stock opened at $272.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.97.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Cigna by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

