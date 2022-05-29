Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 341,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after acquiring an additional 115,120 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

