Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW) Short Interest Down 50.4% in May

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CLRMW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,376. Clarim Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.