ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,659 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.