Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Raised by Cota Capital Management LLC

Cota Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 7.8% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cloudflare worth $45,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 107.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,856 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. 5,012,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.02.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

