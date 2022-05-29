Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.11% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,785,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,360,000 after buying an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,795,000 after buying an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,123,000 after buying an additional 122,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

