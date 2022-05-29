Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $238,177. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 381,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.67. Cohu has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

