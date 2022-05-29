CoinLoan Tops One Day Trading Volume of $351,261.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for $19.96 or 0.00068451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 8% higher against the dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $38.93 million and approximately $351,261.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 115.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.45 or 0.10819096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00506297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00032814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008661 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.