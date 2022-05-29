Columbia Asset Management Buys 3,830 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 86,744 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.79 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

