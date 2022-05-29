Columbia Asset Management Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Columbia Asset Management cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 148.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 50.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.79.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $335.77 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $280.64 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.