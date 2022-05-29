Columbia Asset Management Trims Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 347,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 625,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

WPC stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

