Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of CMCO opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $961.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

