Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,071,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 42,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,748,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.26.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

