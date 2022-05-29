Comparing Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Houston American Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 18.23 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -29.78 Houston American Energy $1.33 million 28.07 -$1.02 million ($0.36) -10.44

Houston American Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houston American Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Houston American Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Houston American Energy -64.46% -8.80% -8.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gulfport Energy and Houston American Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Houston American Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned interests in four gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

