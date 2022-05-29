CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Financial Review

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get CONMED alerts:

This table compares CONMED and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 6.19% 13.20% 5.66% Hyperfine N/A -59.73% -26.18%

22.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CONMED and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine 0 0 1 0 3.00

CONMED presently has a consensus price target of $155.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.63%. Hyperfine has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 193.04%. Given Hyperfine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than CONMED.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Hyperfine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.01 billion 3.39 $62.54 million $1.94 59.79 Hyperfine $1.50 million 128.00 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Summary

CONMED beats Hyperfine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.