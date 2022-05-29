Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Update

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 275,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 125.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

