Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 142,762 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

