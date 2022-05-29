Contour Asset Management LLC Buys 1,804,352 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares during the quarter. Tripadvisor comprises 1.9% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $52,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Certares Opportunities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 223.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 1,253,077 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 485.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,788 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.59. 1,965,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

