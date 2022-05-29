Contour Asset Management LLC Invests $81.36 Million in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,774,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,359,000. Anaplan comprises 2.9% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Anaplan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Anaplan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,881,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,958. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 71.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

